KBC Group NV Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

