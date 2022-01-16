KBC Group NV Has $19.52 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,850,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

