KBC Group NV Has $15 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

