KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

