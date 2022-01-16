KBC Group NV Buys 4,922 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.84% of SPX worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 99,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPXC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

