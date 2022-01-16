Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the December 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of KRRGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. 65,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,618. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

