Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the December 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of KRRGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. 65,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,618. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.
