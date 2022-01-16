Kambria (KAT) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Kambria has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $122,255.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,159.37 or 1.00198786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00099685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00321270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.06 or 0.00443565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00157015 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

