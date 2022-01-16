Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KMDA stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

