Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,800 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the December 15th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KXIN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KXIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 570,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Kaixin Auto has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.49.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

