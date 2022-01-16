Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $98.41, but opened at $104.32. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $102.12, with a volume of 53 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

