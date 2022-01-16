Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $105.80 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.