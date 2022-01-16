K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.53. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.