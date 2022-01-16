JustInvest LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $78.36 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

