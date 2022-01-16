JustInvest LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $303.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

