JustInvest LLC Has $311,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.