JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.