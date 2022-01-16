JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

