JustInvest LLC Buys 142 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $122.35 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

