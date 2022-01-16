Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 93,639 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,639 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

