Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 61,251 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 61,251 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $156.02 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

