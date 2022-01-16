Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,251 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

