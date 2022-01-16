Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243,112 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $14.70 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $889.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

