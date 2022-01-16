JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 230

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.14) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.34) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 282 ($3.83).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 288.70 ($3.92) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

