JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. Randstad has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

