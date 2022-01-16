JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pigeon from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PGENY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Pigeon has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.56.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

