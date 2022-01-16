JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 590

BP (LON:BP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 590 ($8.01) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 404 ($5.48) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.44) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.77) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 402.50 ($5.46).

BP stock opened at GBX 388.70 ($5.28) on Friday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 366.40 ($4.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 342.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 325.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($434.26).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

