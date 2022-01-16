JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $157.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.41.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $186.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.