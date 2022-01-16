JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €48.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.52 ($76.73).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.96 ($67.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.41 and its 200-day moving average is €62.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

