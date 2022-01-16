JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €28.50 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SZG. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.70 ($34.89) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.52 ($35.82).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €36.32 ($41.27) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($39.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

