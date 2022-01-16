Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT Lowered to 2,320.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from 2,510.00 to 2,320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $53.97 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

