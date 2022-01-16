Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,320

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,510 ($34.07) to GBX 2,320 ($31.49) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,965 ($26.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,122.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,616.16.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
