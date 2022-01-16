Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,320

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,510 ($34.07) to GBX 2,320 ($31.49) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,965 ($26.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,122.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,616.16.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($560.74). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($26,673.00). Insiders bought 8,530 shares of company stock worth $17,446,078 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

