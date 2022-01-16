Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,384,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,838,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

