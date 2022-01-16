John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$3.14 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

