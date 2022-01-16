John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) by 286.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

