John D. Mcdonald Sells 75,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.