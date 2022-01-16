John D. Mcdonald Sells 75,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.