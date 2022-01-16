John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $88.86 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

