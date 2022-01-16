JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $17.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JBLU. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.