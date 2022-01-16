Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

