J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $202.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.