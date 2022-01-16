ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($8.14) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.38) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.47).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 338 ($4.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -61.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 427.06. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.83).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.