iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $204.12

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $204.12 and last traded at $204.12, with a volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

