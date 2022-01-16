iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.59 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

