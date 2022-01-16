iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 197,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after buying an additional 194,714 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,578,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

