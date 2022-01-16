iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,868,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

