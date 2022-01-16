iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 220,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $52.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYXF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

