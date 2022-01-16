iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 220,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $52.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
