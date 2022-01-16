iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IUSB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 786,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $54.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 309,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

