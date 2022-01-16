iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.