IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 71.7% in December

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 61,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 257,432 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.