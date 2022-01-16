Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.47. Iris Energy shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IREN. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

