Iridium Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Iridium has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $451,801.04 and approximately $914.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,763,616 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.